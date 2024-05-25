Riverside County authorities ask for help in finding suspect accused of shooting at sheriff's deputy

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities were asking for the public's help Saturday in locating a man who allegedly fired shots at a Riverside County sheriff's deputy during a pursuit in Jurupa Valley.

The pursuit began around 6:10 p.m. May 14 when a deputy attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Wineville and Limonite Avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The driver allegedly failed to yield and entered a dirt access road adjacent to 68th Street and west of Pats Ranch Road. He allegedly fired shots at the deputy before entering dense foliage near the Jurupa Valley Santa Ana River bottom.

The suspect allegedly abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The deputy was not injured.

The suspect was identified as Martin Perez Jr., and was described as a 5-feet-11 inch tall man weighing about 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Perez wears tattoos on his right and left arms and has a neck tattoo reading "Lisa" on his left side.

Perez is considered armed and dangerous, and his last known address was in San Bernardino, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information about Perez or knowledge of his whereabouts was urged to contact the Jurupa Valley sheriff's station Investigations Bureau at (951) 955-2654.