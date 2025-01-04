Street gang linked to killings of 7 workers at illegal marijuana grow in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been more than four years since a horrific crime shocked the remote Riverside County community of Aguanga.

Five women and two men were ruthlessly murdered in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2020.

"It was brutal. It was a brutal murder of people while they were sleeping," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said.

According to investigators, the victims were part of a large illicit marijuana manufacturing and harvesting operation.

But authorities say the suspects weren't after the multi-million-dollar crop.

"Investigators believe this incident may have been robbery for money rather than marijuana," sheriff's homicide Detective Jarred Bishop said.

While detectives have pieced together much of what happened, they say they've hit a roadblock.

"We have identified several persons of interests who we believe committed this crime and those who may have knowledge," Bianco said. "We are fully aware of the reluctance from our migrant communities to assist law enforcement, however, you must help us so we can help you."

Authorities say the suspects are linked to a Laotian criminal street gang in San Diego.

Fear and intimidation are believed to be keeping potential witnesses silent.

"I understand why people don't want to talk to the police fearing that someone will come back to haunt them," sheriff's Lt. Saykham Iemsisanith said in Lao.

Bianco is asking the Laotian community and others for cooperation.

"They are being victimized over and over by the same people," Bianco said. "They have to help us remove those people from their community and put them in prison where they belong."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Central Homicide Unit Master Investigator Victor Magana or Master Investigator Ryan Deanne at (951) 955-2777 or by email vmmagana@riversidesheriff.org.