Father and son identified as victims in deadly Simi Valley plane crash

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A father and son have been identified as the two people killed over the weekend when a small plane crashed in a Simi Valley neighborhood.

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims were positively identified as 69-year-old Paul Berkovitz of Westlake Village and 36-year-old Matthew J. Berkovitz of Thousand Oaks.

The two died of "multiple blunt force injuries," the medical examiner's office said. It's unclear who was flying the plane.

The family's dog, Brody, was also killed.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch area.

The plane had taken off from Lancaster and was headed toward Camarillo, authorities said.

The plane's flight path showed that when it reached the Wood Ranch neighborhood, it took a turn, crashing near several homes.

No residents were injured.

Two families have since been displaced from their homes for the foreseeable future as the investigation continues.

The NTSB said it has finished removing the small pieces of the plane that ended up scattered around the homeowners' yard.

"We will be looking into the occupants on board, the pilot, the machine, the airframe itself, being the airplane, which is an RV-10, and the environment," NTSB Air Safety Investigators Michael Hicks over the weekend.

The full investigation into the crash could take up to 18 months.