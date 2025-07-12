Riverside County program helping to train and uplift disadvantaged youth

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Arely Jimenez has dreamed of becoming a doctor since middle school. But as a first-generation American, she said she struggled to figure out how to make that dream a reality.

"I never really knew the career moves or how to get there," Jimenez said.

A conversation with a friend changed that, leading her to the Rubidoux Youth Opportunity Center in Jurupa Valley. The center is one of six operated by Riverside County Workforce Development, which provides training and guidance to disadvantaged youth by connecting them with local employers.

"Our goal was to make sure she was successful... helping her find a path into the medical field and helping her with college," said Lenore De Jesus, administrator coordinator with the California Life Center, which oversees the centers. "Whenever she reaches out, we're there to help her."

With support from the center, Jimenez secured a job at a medical clinic, where her interest in the field deepened. Her dedication earned her the Jamil Dada Character Excellence Award, a recognition that also opened new professional doors.

"I connected with a pediatrician who gave me the opportunity to see the hospital setting which I really loved," Jimenez said.

The award includes a $2,500 scholarship and is named after Jamil Dada, chair of the Riverside County Workforce Development Board. Dada also hosts the annual ceremony at the March Field Air Museum, now in its 11th year.

"I raise the money because I'm passionate about this," Dada said. "I want all these youth to be successful and to know we're behind them 100 percent."

Dada also sponsors a trip to Washington, D.C., where award recipients can share their success stories with members of Congress.

Jimenez said the Youth Opportunity Center played a vital role in helping her find her path and she hopes others will benefit as she did.

"Many other youth can get a lot of opportunities and maybe the guidance they don't have through this program," she said.

Now, Jimenez is preparing to graduate a year early from California State University, Fullerton, and is applying to medical school, still pursuing the dream she set her sights on as a teenager.

For more information on the Youth Opportunity Centers, visit the Riverside County Workforce Development website.