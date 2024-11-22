Man accused of stabbing 3 in Glendale road rage dispute charged with attempted murder

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- An 18-year-old man suspected in the stabbings of three people following a road rage dispute in Glendale was charged Thursday with attempted murder.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment in Burbank, and is due back in court Dec. 16, when a date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial.

Gyurjinyan is suspected in the stabbings that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of San Rafael Avenue and Dryden Street, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene "determined that a fight had broken out between several men following a road rage incident. The three victims had received serious, but non-fatal, wounds resulting from the attack and were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated.''

Gyurjinyan, of Glendale, was arrested Tuesday. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

A juvenile suspect, identified only as a boy, was arrested Thursday in connection with the attack, although no further details were released.

