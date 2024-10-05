Caught on video: Smash-and-grab robbers steal designer bags from Westfield Topanga mall

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Smash-and-grab thieves were caught on video snatching designer handbags and clothing at the Westfield Topanga mall Friday.

Footage shows multiple robbers in hoodies running away with several Valentino items.

The brazen theft happened around 5 p.m., and it's the second smash-and-grab at the Canoga Park mall in the last two weeks, Los Angeles police said.

Police described the suspect vehicles as a black Audi and a white BMW SUV.

About 10-20 suspects were involved in the brazen theft.