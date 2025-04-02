'The Rookie' actor Richard T. Jones reflects on 7 seasons on hit ABC TV series - so far!

HOLLYWOOD -- Richard T. Jones is always happy to talk about "The Rookie." He's been doing it now for seven seasons.

"Now I'm a lieutenant. Lt. Grey! And I make everybody say Lt. Grey, too!" Jones said with a laugh.

He's been playing the boss on "The Rookie" since the show debuted in 2018. To say he loves his job might be an understatement.

"This is the best show I've ever had," said Jones. "It's definitely the best work environment I've ever had. Best experience. I tell you, this is why I became an actor. And you're sitting there, like, we get to play every day and we get paid. Yay! But, yeah, we're playing cops and robbers. You know, like, literally, we're playing cops and robbers!"

The character has always been tough, blunt and honest. But I told Jones, after all these years, we see more of the care that he has for all the people he works with in the force.

"Yes, Lt. Grey is very invested in all his people. I think, you know, I believe his heart for them to succeed is so great and all he wants is to get the best out of them because he knows there's greatness in each and every one of them," he said.

We are still waiting to hear if "The Rookie" will be back for an eighth season, but Jones would be happy to see it around for a 38th season -- and counting!

"I hope we go on for a very, very long time," he said. "You know, I can have ... a cane, walking around chasing people, like, 'Stop! Stop!' You know, I don't care," he said.

Catch "The Rookie" Tuesday nights on ABC at 9/8C and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, Hulu, and this station.