Vegetation fire erupts in Moreno Valley, quickly spreads to 150 acres, Cal Fire says

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A vegetation fire erupted Saturday afternoon in Moreno Valley and quickly spread to 150 acres, Cal Fire said.

The blaze was reported around 12:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

No injuries were immediately reported, nor were any evacuation orders issued as of 1:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire was burning in light, flashy fuels in an area with limited access. Five additional engines were requested at the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown. The forecasted high temperature for the area was 95 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.