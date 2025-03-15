San Bernardino County firefighters rescue dozens of stranded YMCA campers using snowcat in Fawnskin

FAWNSKIN, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County firefighters used their snowcat vehicle Thursday afternoon to evacuate dozens of stranded conference attendees at the YMCA Camp Whittle in Fawnskin ahead of the storm.

Nearly 300 camp attendees had to flee on foot and trudge through snow to reach nearby transportation.

Provisions had run out because the conference had ended.

Firefighters evacuated the rest of the attendees that were left at the camp using the snowcat.

They were all grateful to be rescued!

The firefighters took them to buses that were waiting for them nearby.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.