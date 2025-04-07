San Bernardino teen music workshop helps develops young artists

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- At Indian Springs High School's Performing Arts Center in San Bernardino, you can hear music all the way from the parking lot.

Inside the building, elementary to high school students practice a jazzy musical number accompanied with singing and dancing - they will electrify the stage with their talent.

They are all part of the San Bernardino Teen Music Workshop, a community-based program dedicated to nurturing young artists.

"We have the ability to teach kids and get them into musical arts and performing arts by giving them access to instruments and access to express their artistic expression through dance or singing," said JahuMaani Chess, the program's performance director.

This free program, open to students in the San Bernardino City Unified School District, offers students the chance to learn from professionals - honing their skills in vocals, instruments and choreography.

For students like Cajon High School dancer Lily Neill, the opportunity has been life-changing.

"I love dance with everything in me. So, finding a program that was local and that gave me all of these opportunities - it was like handed to me, and I could not be more grateful," Neill said.

Vocalist Alannah Mora, also from Cajon High School, echoed that sentiment.

"It has given me so many opportunities, and I have never had any chance to perform like that," she said.

Sara Kazi, a keyboardist from Richardson Prep Middle School, finds joy in the rhythm of music.

"I like how I get to feel the rhythm inside me when I play and sing. It is so satisfying," Kazi shared.

And rhythm is something this group certainly has. The San Bernardino Teen Music Workshop has performed at theme parks and as opening acts. Now, they are preparing to take their talent to a national stage for the first time at the National School Board Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I feel amazing, especially because I'm just 14 years old and I'm representing my entire city. That is so cool," said Kazi.

But it's not just about the music. Like any extracurricular activity, students must keep up their grades while balancing rehearsals twice a week and weekend performances.

For Isabella Rios, an alto saxophonist from Chavez Middle School, the experience is unparalleled.

"It is definitely a life experience for sure. You're doing stuff that most people your age aren't doing or not even close to doing. You are performing at theme park shows in a professional group, and it's amazing," Rios said.

The program is always recruiting and says there are spots to fit each student's skill set even some behind the scenes.

"They are more than welcome to come and join us for our regular session which is on Wednesdays and that is for Teen Music workshop. However, if they would like more of a challenge to step up their game and do more professional (work), then they have to audition to be in Soul Point," said Chess.

If you are interested in learning more about the San Bernardino Teen Workshop, visit www.sbteenmusicworkshop.com.