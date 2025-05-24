Crews begin removing debris from deadly San Diego plane crash; dozens of families still displaced

On the ground, 100 military families were evacuated from their homes. At least 42 of those families will remain displaced for at least another week.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- The investigation continues into the deadly San Diego plane crash that claimed the lives of six people in the music industry.

On Saturday, crews started removing debris from the crash site. Meanwhile, the head of the military housing association where the plane crashed is speaking out.

The process of carefully removing the wreckage is now underway. During that process, investigators are also searching for any additional evidence -- like a possible cockpit recording device -- that could help them understand exactly what went wrong.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has already revealed that the airport's runway lights were out of service, and a key weather alert system wasn't working at the San Diego airport where the plane was approaching.

The plane clipped power lines as it approached Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport in dense fog on Thursday morning, killing all six on board when it crashed into a military housing community.

Several homes were severely damaged, and many families who were evacuated left with only the clothes on their backs.

Liberty Military Housing says some have been able to return home, but dozens are staying at Airbnbs or hotels for what could be another two weeks or longer.

Liberty's CEO says they responded quickly to ensure all military families impacted weren't left to fend for themselves.

"We have on-call technicians from Liberty who were there simultaneous to the first responders. There's a 24-hour call center there that was in initial evacuation point, and by 8:30, we had a tent city set up with donatinas and accommodating residents and getting them clothes and food and diapers, and all the necessities, so that response was pretty quick," said Phillip Rizzo, the CEO of Liberty Military Housing. "But obviously, it's a unique situation, and so, it was a great opportunity to see, not just the Liberty team at work, but also the Navy and the City of San Diego, and all the coordination from the surrounding communities really coming together to support these military families."

On board that flight were employees or associates of the music agency Sound Talent Group -- including two young women who grew up in Southern California.

We're learning more about the victims of a deadly plane crash in San Diego, which include three music agency employees.

Emma Lynn Huke, just 25 years old, was born and raised in Orange County and attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School before getting into the music industry after college. She was a booking associate for Sound Talent Group.

Kendall Fortner, also a booking associate for the company, was born in Glendale and was raised in Santa Clarita, where she attended West Ranch High School. She was 24 years old.

Also killed on the plane was musician Daniel Williams, the former drummer for the popular metalcore band "The Devil Wears Prada."

His fiancée posted on social media that the couple started dating on May 22, 2011, and he died 14 years later to the day.

Daniel Shapiro, the agency's 42-year-old co-founder, and 36-year-old photographer Celina Marie Rose Kenyon were also among the victims.

Shapiro had a pilot's license and was listed as the owner of the plane that crashed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.