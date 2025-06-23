San Fernando Valley Pride returns to celebrate 'Rooted in Resistance'

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) -- Senator Caroline Menjivar will host her third annual on San Fernando Valley Pride celebration on Saturday, June 28.

This year's theme is 'Rooted in Resistance.' It is hosted by Senator Menjivar in collaboration with Mayor Karen Bass, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, and Somos Familia Valle.

The event kicks off with an 11:30 a.m. rally and speaking program on Van Nuys Blvd. and Gault St. Around noon starts the march down Van Nuys Blvd. to Van Nuys Civic Center.

Following the march, a festival at 1:00 p.m. will take place at the Van Nuys Civic Center with a resource fair, constituent services from local elected officials, live entertainment, including performances by Mariachi Arcoiris, art and healing activities, and food trucks.

Admission is free and open to all ages.

Senator Caroline Menjivar represents California's 20th Senate District, Burbank and San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles County. A Marine Corps veteran and Master of Social Welfare. She is currently Chair of the Senate Health Committee, Vice Chair of California's Legislative

LGBTQ Caucus and a Commissioner for the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.

For more information, click here.