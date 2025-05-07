SFPD Chief Bill Scott to lead LA Metro's new in-house public safety department

LA Metro announced San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott will be leading the agency's new in-house public safety department.

LA Metro announced San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott will be leading the agency's new in-house public safety department.

LA Metro announced San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott will be leading the agency's new in-house public safety department.

LA Metro announced San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott will be leading the agency's new in-house public safety department.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LA Metro announced San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott will be leading the agency's new in-house public safety department.

Scott, who spent more than eight years at the SFPD, will be joining the Metro Transit Community Public Safety Department (TCPSD) as its first Chief of Police and Chief of Emergency Management.

Scott will be responsible for building the department from the ground up and will play a key role in safety planning for major upcoming events, like the 2028 Olympics.

"This isn't just about designing uniforms or writing policy, this is about creating something truly meaningful. It's about building a department that reflects the values of Los Angeles," said Scott during a news conference on Wednesday.

San Francisco PD Chief Bill Scott announced he's taking a new job with LA Metro during a press conference on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Metro currently has contracts with three agencies - the LAPD, Long Beach Police and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department - to provide security on buses, trains and platforms.

But as the system has grown and an increase in crime has made passengers feel unsafe, the board felt it was time for a change.

"This department will oversee not just a new team of sworn officers dedicated solely to Metro, but also our Metro ambassadors, our mental health professionals and our homeless outreach workers," said Metro Board Chair and L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Metro carries a million passengers a day on 2,200 buses and six rail lines.

Scott said his job will be not only to better respond to any incidents, but also to prevent them.

"It's about making sure that our own Metro employees, like our bus operators, rail operators, station workers, feel secure in the jobs they do everyday, because when our people are safe, they can focus on the mission. When riders feel safe, they ride."

Prior to his role in San Francisco, Scott had been Deputy Chief for the Los Angeles Police Department with 27 years of experience.