Santa Ana police shoot and kill man carrying fake rifle, authorities say

Santa Ana police shot and killed a man who was initially believed to be armed with a rifle, which turned out to be a replica, authorities said.

Santa Ana police shot and killed a man who was initially believed to be armed with a rifle, which turned out to be a replica, authorities said.

Santa Ana police shot and killed a man who was initially believed to be armed with a rifle, which turned out to be a replica, authorities said.

Santa Ana police shot and killed a man who was initially believed to be armed with a rifle, which turned out to be a replica, authorities said.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana police shot and killed a man who was initially believed to be armed with a rifle, which turned out to be a replica, authorities said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a man publicly loading ammunition into a rifle-style firearm in the area of Broadway and Second Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The suspect, identified only as a man in his 30s, engaged in an altercation with officers and was shot, the Police Department said. The firearm was later discovered to be a replica.

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

No bystanders or officers were injured during the incident.

The California attorney general's office is investigating the officer-involved shooting, according to the Police Department.

City News Service contributed to this report.