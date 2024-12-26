Santa Anita racetrack opens 90th season; Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan to compete at Classic Meet

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The racetrack at Santa Anita Park opens Thursday, with world-class racing, and that's not all, the Park is celebrating a milestone this season.

Thursday marks the 90th anniversary of Opening Day at Santa Anita Park. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first post time will be at 11 a.m.

Kentucky Derby 2024 winner Mystik Dan will be at the track on Thursday competing in six stakes for the Classic Meet.

It will be a day filled with world-class thoroughbred horse racing and plenty of entertainment, which includes a craft beer festival, trackside dining, a family fun zone for the children and the traditional wall calendar giveaway featuring this year's 13 greatest moments in Santa Anita history.

"Opening Day, there's nothing like it. Take a little time off for Christmas and what do you open the day after? Santa Anita," said Richard Mandella, a horse trainer at Santa Anita Park for 50 years.

To get tickets, visit www.santaanita.com.