Santa Clarita offers easy drop-offs to recycle your Christmas tree

SANTA CLARITA, Calif (KABC) -- Christman may be over, but your tree can still make a difference! Santa Clarita made recycling your tree easy when it's time to say goodbye.
For single-family homes, simply place your tree out on your regular trash collection day. But if you're looking for a more convenient option, you can drop it off at one of three locations between now and Jan. 11.
Drop-off locations:
The Green Santa Clarita website advises the following before placing trees out for collection:
As a bonus, you can also drop off live wreaths and garlands to be repurposed into compost, mulch or soil.
It's the perfect way to close out the season and make a positive impact on the environment.