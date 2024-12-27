Santa Clarita offers easy drop-offs to recycle your Christmas tree

Santa Clarita offers drop-off locations to recycle your Christmas tree and give it new life, now through January 11.

Santa Clarita offers drop-off locations to recycle your Christmas tree and give it new life, now through January 11.

Santa Clarita offers drop-off locations to recycle your Christmas tree and give it new life, now through January 11.

Santa Clarita offers drop-off locations to recycle your Christmas tree and give it new life, now through January 11.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif (KABC) -- Christman may be over, but your tree can still make a difference! Santa Clarita made recycling your tree easy when it's time to say goodbye.

For single-family homes, simply place your tree out on your regular trash collection day. But if you're looking for a more convenient option, you can drop it off at one of three locations between now and Jan. 11.

Drop-off locations:



Central Park - 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

- 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

Canyon Country Community Center - 18410 Sierra Highway

- 18410 Sierra Highway

Newhall Community Center - 22421 Market Street

The Green Santa Clarita website advises the following before placing trees out for collection:



Please remove lights, tinsel, ornaments, and stands.



Cut trees larger than 6 feet in half when possible.



For multi-family communities: place your trees next to your designated trash enclosure.

As a bonus, you can also drop off live wreaths and garlands to be repurposed into compost, mulch or soil.

It's the perfect way to close out the season and make a positive impact on the environment.