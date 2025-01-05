Loved ones remember 85-year-old Army veteran killed in Santa Monica hit-and-run

Loved ones came together to mourn an 85-year-old Army veteran who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Monica.

Loved ones came together to mourn an 85-year-old Army veteran who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Monica.

Loved ones came together to mourn an 85-year-old Army veteran who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Monica.

Loved ones came together to mourn an 85-year-old Army veteran who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Monica.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Loved ones came together Saturday to mourn an 85-year-old Army veteran who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Monica.

A memorial was held at the Lighthouse Church, just blocks away from where a driver struck Judy Mershon.

"Judy did not carry a grudge. If a person wronged her and then asked her for forgiveness, she would forgive them," friend Glenn McDonald said. "I am certain that if the driver of the car that struck her could ask her for forgiveness, she would grant it."

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Dec. 22 at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Chelsea Avenue, according to Santa Monica police.

"The speed that guy was going, it took her from one side of Chelsea to the other, hurled her off the car and into a curb and killed her," McDonald said.

On Dec. 27, police arrested 30-year-old Rod Sharif. Investigators used surveillance video to track down the suspect and collected several items of evidence when they searched his home, including a white Toyota Rav4 that had significant front-end damage, police said.

Sharif was booked on suspicion of murder and felony hit-and-run. Police said he has prior arrests for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Friends at the memorial say Mershon battled dementia and was walking to church the night she was killed. They believe the intersection could use more lights with a crosswalk signal.

"She loved people, she affirmed people. She was very kind and generous," friend Eva Quezada said.

Mershon is being remembered for serving as a secretary during the Vietnam War, playing the piano, her faith and sense of humor.

"We were having a really good time, and I teased her a bit and it got to her and she stood up and took her Bible and smacked me on the head with it, and I will always remember that," Katelyn Gaeta said as she reminisced. "It was all in good fun, it was in good jest. But she was not afraid to be a little spicy."

"We're really going to miss her. It hit us really hard," Gaeta added. "We are happy for her because we know where she is. We know that she is with Jesus. We know that she is with God."