Police searching for shooting suspect near Santa Monica mall after officer injured

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer was hurt during a shooting near the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica on Wednesday, according to the police department.

According to Santa Monica police, the suspect remains at large, and a search is underway. They released an image of the suspect on social media.

Video from the Citizen app shows officers running near the 3rd Street Promenade.

Santa Monica police said the officer was transported to a local hospital for medical care. The department said the officer was injured, though it's unclear if they were shot.

The public is being asked to avoid the area near Santa Monica Place (4th St & Colorado) during the ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this page for updates. Eyewitness News is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.