Woman claimed to be Russian police in attempted kidnapping of child in Santa Monica, officials say

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap an 8-year-old child in Santa Monica, police announced Thursday.

Courtney Perrone, 39, is accused of putting her arms around the child and trying to wrestle her away from a neighbor.

Officers responded to a call of a suspicious person in the 800 block of the alley south of Maple Street, just north of Ocean Park Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Santa Monica police.

Perrone, who allegedly tried to flee after the unsuccessful kidnapping attempt, was found next to her BMW in a Gelson's parking lot. She was identified as the suspect by witnesses, police said.

After investigating, police said Perrone approached the child who was helping a neighbor put several pets into a vehicle. Perrone allegedly said she was a Russian police officer and that she was taking the child.

"Perrone knelt and put her arms around the child and a tug of war between the neighbor and Perrone ensues," police said in a news release.

The neighbor put the child in the front seat of his vehicle and told Perrone to leave. Perrone allegedly tried to open the car door and took out a switchblade knife when the neighbor confronted her again. At that point, Perrone left the scene and was later detained.

Police said the child was not harmed.

Perrone has prior out-of-state arrests for assault and battery, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing, according to Santa Monica police. Police said she appears to be homeless and living out of her BMW.

Perrone was recently released for insufficient evidence by the Los Angeles Police Department for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon. She is also currently on probation, stemming from a case in Nevada, and has an outstanding warrant for her arrest from New Hampshire.

Santa Monica police reported that this is Perrone's first contact with the department and will be arraigned Friday. She faces felony charges of attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment, a misdemeanor charge for the knife.

City News Service contributed to this report.