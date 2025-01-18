Scammer files fake FEMA claim, preventing Eaton Fire victim from getting help

An 85-year-old woman had her home damaged in the Eaton Fire. When she filed a claim with FEMA, she found out she was also a victim of fraud.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shanise Hawes wanted her 85-year-old grandmother to file a claim with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Last week, high winds during the Eaton Fire blew embers onto her grandmother's Altadena home and slightly singed her roof.

Hawes filed online on her grandmother's behalf.

"After several questions and putting in all the information it tells us that there is already a claim with that home address and with my information," Hawes said.

When she saw that message, Hawes thought it was a mistake - but it wasn't.

Hawes says after failing to get any help over the FEMA hotline she came to one of the FEMA pop-up locations.

She says a FEMA representative deleted the fake claim and helped them file a new one.

FEMA public affairs specialist Kim Kevlish says fraud unfortunately follows every disaster.

"We ask for social security number, we're able to verify that. We ask for documentation about home ownership or occupancy," Kevlish said when asked how FEMA verifies addresses when people file claims.

Hawes and her grandmother would like some federal help to fix their roof soon, so they're a little frustrated at FEMA right now - but they have even harsher words for the fraudster.

"I really hope that they're caught and stop what they're doing," Hawes' grandmother said.