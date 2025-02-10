1 dead after 2 jets collide at Scottsdale Airport

One person is dead and others are injured after a Bombardier Learjet veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport and crashed into a Gulfstream 2100 business jet, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time on Runway 21, according to the Scottsdale Airport.

There is currently a ground stop in place at the airport, which is located in Maricopa County, Arizona. The agency will investigate.

The FAA says that it doesn't know how many people were on board.

The airport reported some injuries -- but has not provided further information on the count or severity.

The fire department is on scene. The Scottsdale Police Department said on X that the Scottsdale Airport's public information officer would be the primary point of contact regarding the collision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.