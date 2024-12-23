Seal Beach community holds vigil to honor LAFD firefighter lost at sea during diving trip

Hundreds of community members gathered in Seal Beach to remember an LAFD firefighter who went missing in the water off Long Beach during a diving trip.

Hundreds of community members gathered in Seal Beach to remember an LAFD firefighter who went missing in the water off Long Beach during a diving trip.

Hundreds of community members gathered in Seal Beach to remember an LAFD firefighter who went missing in the water off Long Beach during a diving trip.

Hundreds of community members gathered in Seal Beach to remember an LAFD firefighter who went missing in the water off Long Beach during a diving trip.

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of missing firefighter Connor Lees held a vigil Sunday night in Seal Beach to honor his memory.

Around a thousand community members poured in to remember the 29-year-old who went missing during a diving trip in Long Beach earlier this month. He's now presumed dead after investigators ended their search.

Lees was a 6-year veteran of the Los Angeles City Fire Department -- assigned to the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw communities.

A GoFundMe page was started to support Lees family with a goal of $30,000.