Seal Beach community holds vigil to honor LAFD firefighter lost at sea during diving trip

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of missing firefighter Connor Lees held a vigil Sunday night in Seal Beach to honor his memory.
Around a thousand community members poured in to remember the 29-year-old who went missing during a diving trip in Long Beach earlier this month. He's now presumed dead after investigators ended their search.
Lees was a 6-year veteran of the Los Angeles City Fire Department -- assigned to the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw communities.
A GoFundMe page was started to support Lees family with a goal of $30,000.