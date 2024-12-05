Rescue crews searching water off Long Beach for missing diver, an off-duty LAFD firefighter

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Rescue crews are searching for an off-duty Los Angeles city firefighter who has been missing since going diving in the water off Long Beach with some friends Wednesday night.

Four people went out on a boat lobster fishing near the Long Beach port area. Three went into the water for about 45 minutes but only two returned to the boat.

Long Beach first responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to help search for the missing diver. He was last seen in the area near Pier J and 1600 S. Harbor Scenic Way.

As of Thursday afternoon they had not located him.

He is identified only as a 28-year-old off-duty LAFD firefighter.

At least two dozen personnel from multiple agencies were involved in the search, including the LAFD, the Long Beach Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles Port Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department.

"Search operations will continue in and around the area where the diver was last seen,'' the LAFD said in a written statement. "The focus of the mission continues on the search for the missing man, and the safety and support of those still actively searching for him. We kindly ask for the public's patience and understanding as we work to confirm additional information.''

City News Service contributed to this report.