Security guard reportedly fires at suspects during attempted mansion burglary near Beverly Hills

Los Angeles police are investigating after a security guard reportedly fired shots at prowlers during an attempted burglary at a multi-million-dollar mansion near Beverly Hills.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating after shots were fired at a multi-million-dollar mansion in the Beverly Glen area, near Beverly Hills Friday night.

It appears a private security guard fired shots at prowlers on the property shortly after 7 p.m.

The LAPD is scouring the expansive grounds of the home with flashlights, looking for at least two people. There have been no arrests so far.

The sprawling estate was once owned by Creedence Clearwater Revival singer and songwriter John Fogerty. He sold the mansion in 2014 for more than $18 million.

It's unknown if anyone was home at the time of the attempted break-in or if anyone was injured.

