Sen. Alex Padilla forcibly removed after interrupting DHS press conference

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sen. Alex Padilla of California was forcibly removed from a press conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at a federal building in Los Angeles Thursday morning.

While Noem was speaking, Padilla apparently tried to interrupt the press conference.

He took a few steps toward the podium when officers grabbed him and forcibly shoved him out of the room, as seen in video. He can be heard shouting "hands off" as he was removed.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke at a press conference on Thursday morning, but her remarks were interrupted when it appeared California Senator Alex Padilla was kicked out.

ABC News' Matt Rivers was in the room as it unfolded.

"What happened next was he identified himself. And even after he identified himself, those officers continued to quite violently shove him out of the room," he said.

Padilla was detained by the Secret Service with the assistance of FBI uniformed police, senior law enforcement sources told ABC News. He was detained, but not arrested, according to those sources.

Toward the end of the press conference, Noem returned to the podium and addressed Padilla's removal.

Rivers confirmed to Eyewitness News that he saw Padilla and Noem in a room together as he was walking out of the building. They appeared to be talking, but did not hear what they might've been saying.

The senator's office released the following statement: "Senator Padilla is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform Congressional oversight of the federal government's operations in Los Angeles and across California. He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem's press conference. He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information."

State and local leaders took to social media after Padilla's removal.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted to the incident in a post on X, calling it "outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful."

The governor then posted a photo of Padilla being handcuffed while face down on the ground.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass also posted and said Padilla's removal was "absolutely abhorrent."