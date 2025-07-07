Several businesses looted during street takeover in Jefferson Park

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several businesses in Jefferson Park were hit by looters overnight during a reported street takeover, police said Monday.

Details are limited, but according to the Los Angeles Police Department, a street takeover took place just before 3:30 a.m. near Western Avenue and Adams Boulevard and a nearby business was burglarized.

A nail salon, a pizza shop and a beauty store were all targeted, according to video obtained by Eyewitness News. Merchandise was left scattered across the shopping center parking lot.

Police said some people were detained but did not confirm any arrests.

The incident remains under investigation.