Several homes evacuated after reported illegal fireworks bust in San Gabriel

Thursday, July 3, 2025 12:20AM
Several homes evacuated after reported fireworks bust in San Gabriel
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- Several homes have been evacuated after the reported discovery of illegal fireworks in San Gabriel.

There's a large police and fire presence near a home allegedly involved in an illegal fireworks bust.

It comes just two days before the Fourth of July holiday.

AIR7 flew over the scene in the 1800 block of San Gabriel Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The multi-agency response was focused on one property off the main road.

Fire crews were reportedly tipped off that a large amount of commercial-grade fireworks was inside one of the residences.

Evacuations are underway for people living nearby. Residents are being asked to avoid the area, and San Gabriel Boulevard is closed.

Meanwhile, fire crews are reportedly working to safely neutralize the fireworks.

