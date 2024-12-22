Several NB lanes of 110 Freeway shut down following fatal crash in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the Harbor 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, prompting hourslong closure of several northbound lanes.

The accident was reported around 5 a.m. on the northbound express lanes, just south of Manchester Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:33 a.m. closing all northbound lanes for approximately two hours. The SigAlert was revised at 6 a.m., allowing the opening of the 4th lane.

The freeway fully reopened at around 8:16 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash. No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

City News Service contributed to this report.