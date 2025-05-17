Over 500 reports of severe weather have been made from Texas to New Jersey.

At least a dozen people dead across several states as storms take hold of America's Heartland

At least 7 people are dead in Missouri after strong storms that spurred tornado warnings slammed into St. Louis on Friday. 2 others died in Virginia.

ST. LOUIS -- At least nine people are dead in Kentucky, seven in Missouri and two in Virginia as an expansive outbreak of severe weather takes hold of the country from the Heartland to the East Coast.

Over 500 reports of severe weather have been made from Texas to New Jersey from Friday and at least 600,000 people are now without power from Michigan to Tennessee.

Remnant storms from Fridays severe weather outbreak are continuing into Saturday morning and, as of this morning, 26 tornadoes have been reported from Friday's storms in Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois and one from New Jersey.

Softball-sized hail was reported in Barlow, Kentucky, and near Sullivan, Indiana, with greater than tennis-ball-size hail reported locally from Texas to Ohio.

In total, 15 states have reported storm damage from hail, winds and tornadoes from Missouri up to Michigan and out to New Jersey as severe storms continue tracking through the East-Central United States from Arkansas to Virginia.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of southeastern Arkansas, north-central Alabama, and central Mississippi until 10 a.m. CT with another severe thunderstorm watch in effect for portions of northern South Carolina, west-central North Carolina and southern Virginia until 12 p.m. ET.

Quarter-size hail, as well as downed trees and roof damage have already been reported with these storms, and they are expected to continue into the late morning on Saturday.

For the Northeast, the highest threat is centered over portions of upstate New York, western Massachusetts, most of Vermont and western New Hampshire, including Burlington, Vermont; Springfield, Massachusetts; and Albany, New York, with the primary risks being damaging winds and large hail and a few isolated tornadoes also possible.

For the South-Central Plains, the highest threat is centered over portions of central Texas that includes Dallas and Arlington, Texas. A larger but lesser threat also exists for other areas of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas and includes Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Wichita, Kansas.