Shake Shack closing 9 underperforming locations, including 5 in LA area

Friday, August 30, 2024 9:31PM
A spokesperson for the burger chain said this is the first time the company has closed restaurants for purposes that were not construction related.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shake Shack announced its closing nine of its locations, including five in the Los Angeles area.

A spokesperson for the burger chain said this is the first time the company has closed restaurants for purposes that were not construction related.

The move is a result of a periodic evaluation of its portfolio of company-operated units.

The L.A. restaurants that will shut down are located in downtown Culver City, Koreatown, Silver Lake, Westfield Topanga and Bunker Hill in downtown.

The company expects the closures to be completed by September 25.

