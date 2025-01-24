Audio obtained of Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter impersonating Dodgers star in call with bank

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eyewitness News has obtained audio that federal prosecutors say is of Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, impersonating the Dodgers star during a phone call with a bank.

The audio was entered into evidence against Mizuhara, who previously pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud for stealing nearly $17 million from the unsuspecting athlete. Mizuhara is set to be sentenced Feb. 6.

Prosecutors are using the audio to show that Mizuhara arranged wire transfers of Ohtani's money and got around security questions claiming to be the baseball player in the call. Prosecutors said Mizuhara used the money to cover his gambling obsession.

In the audio, Mizuhara can be heard talking to a bank agent to make a $200,000 wire transfer - which was Ohtani's money.

"Who am I speaking with?" a bank employee asks in the audio.

"Shohei Ohtani," Mizuhara answers.

Acting as Ohtani, Mizuhara passes the security questions and claims to be giving his friend $200,000 to help with a car loan.

"Now recently, we've come across a trend of fraud and scams, so we have been monitoring the online transactions closely to make sure our clients are not the victim of either," the employee said in the audio. "What is the reason for this transaction?"

"For a car loan," Mizuhara responds.

"What is your relationship to the payee?" the employee then asks.

"He's my friend," Mizuhara said.

"Have you met your friend in person?" the employee asks.

"Yes, many times," Mizuhara responds.

In new court filings, prosecutors are asking for an almost five-year prison sentence for Mizuhara, along with restitution.

Mizuhara stood by Ohtani's side for many of the Japanese sensation's career highlights, from serving as his catcher during the Home Run Derby at the 2021 All-Star Game, to being there for his two American League MVP wins and his record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers.

Off the field, Mizuhara became Ohtani's friend and confidant.

But Mizuhara gambled it all away, betting tens of millions of dollars that weren't his to wager on international soccer, the NBA, the NFL and college football - though prosecutors said he never bet on baseball.

Last year, Ohtani and the Dodgers won the World Series, and the baseball star won his third Most Valuable Player award.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.