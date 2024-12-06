Shooting outside grocery store in Mid-City leaves 1 wounded, forces lockdown of nearby school

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was shot and wounded Friday morning outside a small grocery store in Mid-City, prompting a search for the suspect and the lockdown of a nearby school.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. at a single-story strip mall near the intersection of Venice and Hauser boulevards.

The injured person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Video from AIR7 showed several police and fire department vehicles outside the Durango Produce and Meat Market.

Saturn Street Elementary School, located just two blocks from the scene, was placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added t this report as they become available.