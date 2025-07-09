Amazon Prime Day beauty and toy deals

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

It's time for Deal Drop Days with GMA Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto. For this deal drop, shop some of the summer's hottest deals with Amazon Prime Day up to 52% off below!

Deal Drop Days

52% off Amazon Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask $21.95

$46.00 Shop now at Amazon

36% off Amazon Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $69.95

$109.96 Shop now at Amazon

23% off Amazon Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures Board Game $9.99

$12.99 Shop now at Amazon

Shop even more deal drops from Deal Drop Day picks below:

38% off Amazon Toniebox Audio Player $98.99

$159.96 Shop now at Amazon

30% off Amazon JBL Tune 510BT - Bluetooth headphones $27.95

$39.95 Shop now at Amazon

Amazon Small Desk Fan,Rechargeable USB Fan Battery Operated $14.99 DEALPRICE= Shop now at Amazon

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

