Shoplifting suspect outstanding after gun battle with security guards outside Target in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shoplifting suspect who authorities say shot and injured two security officers outside a Target store in downtown Los Angeles remained outstanding Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at the FIGat7th shopping center on Figueroa and 7th streets.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, officials said the suspect walked into the store and stuffed merchandise inside a briefcase before walking out with paying.

That's when he was confronted by the security guards.

"During that scuffle, the suspect produced a pistol and fired indiscriminately," said Capt. Raul Jovel.

One of the security officers was armed and fired back. Over 10 rounds were fired in that confrontation, Jovel said.

It's unclear if that suspect was hit by any gunfire before he fled the scene.

Both guards were taken to the hospital with gunshots wounds. One of them was shot in the stomach and remained in critical condition.

The other guard was shot in the arm and leg, and is expected to survive.

Authorities released photos of the suspect in the hopes that the public will recognize him. Investigators believe he about 25 years old.

Judith Conway told ABC7 she was waiting in the checkout line when she heard gunshots outside.

" [ It was ] extremely loud, extremely traumatic," she said. "We all just started running towards the back. We were guided by one of the sales reps, one of the cashiers I should say, at the front. But extremely traumatic, we heard several rounds go off, and we just pretty much ran towards the back and just left our items in the cart, and just tried to do the best that we could to get to safety."

She recalled seeing people crying and heard several others screaming.

"Some people were running towards the aisles, some people were hiding toward the clothes, everyone just started running and scattering in different directions," said Conway.