Sick birds flooding wildlife care center in Huntington Beach: 'Pushing our resources to the limit'

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It's all hands-on deck inside the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach.

Veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Wood said. "It's definitely pushing our resources to the limit as far as space, cage space, medications and just the number of hours that people can put into this."

The center has taken in nearly 75 seabirds since March 17.

They're sick from what Dr. Wood believes is toxic algae bloom.

The algae is Pseudo-nitzschia which produces domoic acid.

The acid builds up in prey animals like shellfish, sardines and anchovies.

It moves up the food chain as predators hunt and eat.

"We're seeing signs that are very classic for domoic acid toxicity in our seabirds primarily pelicans, and some cormorants, some loons and some ruddy ducks," Dr. Wood said. "So we're seeing very severe disorientation, active seizures, the inability to walk or fly and a lot of them are emaciated because they haven't been able to find food on their own."

Birds are immediately given medicine and IV fluids to flush out the toxins.

Unfortunately, many aren't making it.

Dr. Wood said, "Despite our best efforts a lot of them are coming in actively seizing, already laying on their backs and at that state unfortunately there's not a lot that we can do."

Debbie McGuire, executive director for the center said, "Our success rate isn't what we want right now but we're hoping it will get better."

The toxic algae bloom may be caused by toxic ash and runoff from January's wildfires.

"When it get a toxic bloom it's getting fed by urban runoff and toxins that are coming down so we had so much of it with the fires and the massive amount that went into the ocean it's causing this huge bloom from central California to Southern California," McGuire said.

The care center is working through it all as best they can.

"It's pretty taxing on the staff right now," McGuire said. "Compassion fatigue is starting to kick in. A lot of hours, a lot of time, a lot of money is being spent and we're doing the best we can to save as many lives as possible."

In people, ingestion of DA leads to amnesic shellfish poisoning.

Please be on the lookout for any wildlife showing signs of distress or appearing in places where they normally wouldn't, such as pelicans on the street.

Report all injured and ill animals as soon as possible.

Take a picture and get GPS coordinates if possible.

Mammals

If you find a beached marine mammal, do not push it back into the water. This may cause more harm to them or even death. Instead, call one of the following resources:

West Coast Region Stranding Hotline: 866-767-6114.

Orange County: Pacific Marine Mammal Center - 949-494-3050

Los Angeles County: Marine Mammal Center - 800-39-WHALE (800-399-4253)

Los Angeles County: California Wildlife Center - 310-458-9453, Press Option 1

Birds

If you find a distressed bird, call one of the following resources:

Orange County: Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center - 714-374-5587

Los Angeles County: International Bird Rescue - 310-514-2573

Los Angeles County: California Wildlife Center - 310-458-9453

Orange County: Local Animal Control may be able to assist as well with birds.

For the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center, please consider a financial donation.