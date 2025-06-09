24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Sly Stone, pioneering leader of funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82

Monday, June 9, 2025 7:47PM
Sly Stone, the pioneering leader of the funk band bearing his name, Sly and the Family Stone, has died, according to his family. Stone was 82 years old.

"After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family," his family said in a statement. "While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

