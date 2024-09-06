Small plane crash-lands on streets of Hawthorne, bursts into flames; 2 critically injured

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crash-landed on the streets of Hawthorne early Friday morning, critically injuring two people aboard.

The small, single-engine Piper Comanche crashed, then caught fire shortly before 1 a.m. along the 4400 block of El Segundo Boulevard, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. Emergency crews knocked down the flames.

Officials believe the plane was getting ready to land into Hawthorne Airport when it crashed.

The two injured individuals were the pilot and the passenger, who were believed to be the only people on board the aircraft. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Nobody on the ground was injured, and no buildings were damaged.

It's unclear what caused the plane to go down.