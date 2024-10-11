Smash-and-grab suspects leave ATM inside Van Nuys market after attempting to steal machine

Surveillance video shows two smash-and-grab burglars attempting and failing to remove an ATM from inside a Van Nuys market during a botched break-in.

Surveillance video shows two smash-and-grab burglars attempting and failing to remove an ATM from inside a Van Nuys market during a botched break-in.

Surveillance video shows two smash-and-grab burglars attempting and failing to remove an ATM from inside a Van Nuys market during a botched break-in.

Surveillance video shows two smash-and-grab burglars attempting and failing to remove an ATM from inside a Van Nuys market during a botched break-in.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video shows two smash-and-grab burglars attempting and failing to remove an ATM from inside a Van Nuys market early Friday during a botched break-in.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at the Balboa Market on Balboa Boulevard, near Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects entered the store after smashing the glass front doors and using a vehicle to rip the doors away from the entrance, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The ATM was apparently tied to the vehicle by a long rope or chain and the machine fell to the ground as the vehicle pulled away, footage from an indoor camera shows.

The intruders fled without taking the ATM. Whether any merchandise was taken was unclear.

A description of the vehicle used in the break-in was not available.