Thieves target high-end South LA shoe store for 3rd time this summer

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the third time this summer, thieves have targeted a high-end South Los Angeles sneaker store, stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise, and it was all caught on video.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Friday at the Rich LA clothing and sneaker store on Century Boulevard.

Surveillance footage captured the moment when at least five suspects shattered the store's glass doors and cut through the security gate. Another camera captured the suspects loading their vehicles with about $80,000 worth of shoes and clothes.

"I couldn't believe it," said Ekaterina Belugina, a Rich LA employee. "When I opened my phone and saw the actual video, I was literally shocked."

Last month, suspects smashed a car into the front of the store creating a massive hole before thieves made off with more merchandise.

Surveillance video shows a group of burglars smashing a car into Rich LA Clothing & Snkrs in South Los Angeles and ransacking the store.

The repeated attacks have left the owners and community members on edge.

"It hits us too because this is our community, so when they come over here and they do this and vandalize, like, we shop here too," said shopper Charles Harris.

Police said the suspects in Friday morning's break-in fled in three vehicles -- a white Mercedes-Benz, a silver Chevrolet Corvette and a white Chevrolet Camaro -- all of which had no license plates.

Police believe the suspects could be the same individuals involved in a similar burglary at a store in Encino earlier this week.

The suspects broke into the store around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to police, but when officers arrived, they took off, leaving behind a trail of cash.

Anyone with information on either cases is urged to contact police.