Police searching for 5 suspects in Encino shoe store break-in

The suspects broke into the store around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to police, but when officers arrived, they took off, leaving behind a trail of cash.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for five suspects who broke into an Encino sneaker store early Wednesday, the latest in a rash of burglaries in the area.

It happened at the Equvalence shoe store on Ventura Boulevard near Newcastle Avenue. The store carries high-end sneakers, clothing and collectible items.

The suspects broke into the store around 3 a.m., according to police, but when officers arrived, they took off, leaving behind a trail of cash.

Police believe the suspects fled in three separate vehicles - two white Camaros and a grey Corvette, all newer model cars.

An LAPD helicopter located one the cars on the 101 Freeway soon after, police said. California Highway Patrol officers initiated a brief pursuit but called it off shortly after once they lost sight of the vehicle, according to investigators.

The owner of Equvalence told Eyewitness News this is the third time the store has been targeted.

There was reportedly a burglary at the store last month. In December 2023, a group of thieves stole about $150,000 worth of merchandise in a one-night crime spree.

Police have launched an investigation after four businesses in the San Fernando Valley were broken into Friday, all in a matter of minutes.

There have been more than a dozen home break-ins reported in the San Fernando Valley in the past few weeks.

Los Angeles Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents the area, said her office is "deeply alarmed by the recent cluster of residential break-ins in Encino."

"It is our top priority at this time to bring together the full capacity of the City to prevent this string of crimes from continuing and to ensure residents are safe," she said in a statement posted on the District 4 website.

Her office is hosting a virtual information session on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. that will focus on crime in the Encino, Tarzana and Woodland Hills neighborhoods.

It will also feature a Q &A session with representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department, District 3 and Mayor Karen Bass' office.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on Wednesday's break-in is urged to contact police.