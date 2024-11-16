Snow arrives in SoCal, to the delight of local skiers and resort officials

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Snow in the Southern California has arrived just ahead of the winter holidays.

In Wrightwood, lifts at Mountain High ski resort are not open for visitors just yet, but snow flurries had residents anticipating more to come.

"I was driving to work and I live just a little bit of a lower elevation," said Emily Potter. "So in my way into work is like a two-minute drive, some flurries were happening. I was super excited with my big jacket on, it was nice."

At the Village Grind where Potter is a barista, the eatery's owner and employees are preparing for the start of the winter season and crowds by ordering up more supplies.

The most requested item on the menu after day in the snow according to Potter is hot chocolate.

"We can make 10 hot chocolates in a minute," she said.

Despite the Bridge Fire ripping through the ski resort in September, all main lifts and buildings survived.

"We are preparing to make our snow to get ready for the season," said Jamie Gill, assistant marketing director at Mountain High. "We are hoping to open the day after Thanksgiving."

At Big Benny's ski and snowboarding rental shop, owner Ben Fisher and his employees were busy unpacking a new line of goggles and snowboards as the store gears up for opening day on the slopes.

"The second they are open, we are open. We are not going to miss a second," said Fisher. "But we are in here a couple weeks before if people want to come in and get used equipment."