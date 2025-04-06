Thousands in SoCal join national 'Hands Off!' protest against Trump and Musk

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Opponents of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk rallied across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the administration's actions on government downsizing, the economy, human rights and other issues.

More than 1,200 "Hands Off!" demonstrations were planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans and elections activists.

In Southern California, several local cities joined the national "Hands Off!" protest, including downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Torrance, Santa Ana, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Clarita, Claremont, Culver City, Laguna Beach and Thousand Oaks, among others.

AIR7 was over the scene at around 4:30 p.m. as several thousands of people gathered in Pershing Square in downtown L.A. to demand the president stop what they're calling an "assault on families, jobs, healthcare, and social security."

At around 5 p.m., the crowd started marching toward City Hall in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.