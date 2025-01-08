SoCal wildfire evacuation centers
Wednesday, January 8, 2025 10:22PM
Evacuation Shelters
Palisades Fire
- Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles, 90025
- El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, 91367
- Ritchie Valens Recreation Center: 10736 Laurel Canyon, Blvd, Pacoima, 91331
Eaton Fire
- Pasadena Civic Center: 300 E. Green St. Pasadena, 91101
Residents are able to call 211 for information regarding shelters, and social and health services.
Animals
Small Animals
- El Camino High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills
- Agoura Animal Care Center: 29525 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills
- Baldwin Park Animal Care Center: 4275 Elton St, Baldwin Park
- Carson Animal Care Center: 216 W Victoria St, Gardena
- Castaic Animal Care Center: 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic
- Downey Animal Care Center: 11258 Garfield Ave, Downey
- Lancaster Animal Care Center: 5210 W Ave I, Lancaster
- Palmdale Animal Care Center: 38550 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale
Large Animals
- Pomona Fairplex: 1101 W McKinley Ave. Pomona
- Industry Hills Expo: 16200 Temple Ave, City of Industry
- L.A. Equestrian: 480 Riverside Dr, Burbank
For more information on emergencies in L.A. County, visit lacounty.gov/emergency
