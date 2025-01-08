24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
SoCal wildfire evacuation centers

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 10:22PM
Evacuation Shelters

Palisades Fire

  • Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles, 90025

  • El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, 91367

  • Ritchie Valens Recreation Center: 10736 Laurel Canyon, Blvd, Pacoima, 91331

Eaton Fire

  • Pasadena Civic Center: 300 E. Green St. Pasadena, 91101

Residents are able to call 211 for information regarding shelters, and social and health services.

Animals

Small Animals

  • El Camino High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills

  • Agoura Animal Care Center: 29525 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills

  • Baldwin Park Animal Care Center: 4275 Elton St, Baldwin Park

  • Carson Animal Care Center: 216 W Victoria St, Gardena

  • Castaic Animal Care Center: 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

  • Downey Animal Care Center: 11258 Garfield Ave, Downey

  • Lancaster Animal Care Center: 5210 W Ave I, Lancaster

  • Palmdale Animal Care Center: 38550 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

Large Animals

  • Pomona Fairplex: 1101 W McKinley Ave. Pomona

  • Industry Hills Expo: 16200 Temple Ave, City of Industry

  • L.A. Equestrian: 480 Riverside Dr, Burbank

  • Castaic Animal Care Center: 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

For more information on emergencies in L.A. County, visit lacounty.gov/emergency

