SoCal wildfire evacuation centers

Evacuation Shelters

Palisades Fire

Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles, 90025

El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, 91367

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center: 10736 Laurel Canyon, Blvd, Pacoima, 91331

Eaton Fire

Pasadena Civic Center: 300 E. Green St. Pasadena, 91101

Residents are able to call 211 for information regarding shelters, and social and health services.

Animals

Small Animals

El Camino High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills

Agoura Animal Care Center: 29525 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center: 4275 Elton St, Baldwin Park

Carson Animal Care Center: 216 W Victoria St, Gardena

Castaic Animal Care Center: 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

Downey Animal Care Center: 11258 Garfield Ave, Downey

Lancaster Animal Care Center: 5210 W Ave I, Lancaster

Palmdale Animal Care Center: 38550 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

Large Animals

Pomona Fairplex: 1101 W McKinley Ave. Pomona

Industry Hills Expo: 16200 Temple Ave, City of Industry

L.A. Equestrian: 480 Riverside Dr, Burbank

Castaic Animal Care Center: 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

For more information on emergencies in L.A. County, visit lacounty.gov/emergency