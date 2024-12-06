She also won $100 on another game she bought that day!

'It was a shocker:' SoCal woman wins $10 million from lottery scratcher bought in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- When a Southern California woman made a quick stop at an Anaheim liquor store on her way home from work to buy a lottery scratcher, she had no idea she would win $10 million!

"I've won a few thousand dollars playing before, but nothing like this," Nora Hammersteadt told the California Lottery. "It was a shocker."

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

Hammersteadt was one of five big California Lottery winners announced on Friday.

She won by playing the Royal Riches game, which she bought at the Anaheim Liquor store on Euclid Street near Ball Road.

"I was thinking 'This can't be real, I must be dreaming!' I'm going to pinch myself and wake up one of these days," Hammersteadt said.

She also won $100 on another game she bought that day.

The California Lottery said Hammersteadt waited an entire week to turn in her ticket.

"It was crazy that week; I was just in a daze. One of the hardest parts was I had to keep it a secret. I couldn't tell anyone because you know how people talk," said Hammersteadt.

"It really got real when I turned it in at the Lottery office. That's when it was excitement time and realized retirement is coming two years sooner than I had planned."

Anaheim Liquor won a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Meanwhile, another Southern California player took home a big prize. Blandina Carranza won the $1 million top prize on a Power 10's scratcher she bought at Bard Market in Oxnard.

The three other winners are in Fresno, Santa Rosa and Stanton.