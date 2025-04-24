CHP arrests man suspected of slamming into teen bicyclist in South LA hit-and-run

CHP arrested a man accused of injuring a teen boy in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run caught on video.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of a man accused of injuring a teenager in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles earlier this month.

Footage of the crash shows a BMW vehicle jump the curb and slam into 15-year-old Sebastian Carrillo, who was riding his bicycle home from school. The driver stopped briefly and then fled, video shows.

Sebastian was rushed to a hospital and left with a concussion and stitches inside his mouth and lip, his father told Eyewitness News last week.

The crash happened April 7 near Nadeau Street and Croesus Avenue in the Florence-Graham neighborhood.

CHP Wednesday announced Krunal Jigneshbhai Dhanani, 23, of Commerce, was arrested in connection with the crash and faces felony hit-and-run charges. Jail records show his bail was set at $60,000.

Anyone with more information on the crash is asked to contact the CHP South Los Angeles Area Office at 424-551-4000.