South Los Angeles shooting leaves 4 women wounded, suspects on the run

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four women between ages 50-55 were shot in South Los Angeles and police are looking for three suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle, police say.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of W. 74th Street.

Paramedics treated four women with apparent gunshot wounds. One was described as being in critical condition and three in moderate condition.

Police say the victims appear to be women between ages 50 and 55.

Police were taping off a crime scene in the street. At least two vehicles at the scene appeared to have sustained gunshot damage. One sedan displayed multiple bullet holes along the side body and at least two in the front windshield.

Investigators are looking for a vehicle that fled the scene. It is believed there were three suspects inside.