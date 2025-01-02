Surge in seasonal flu in Southern California may lead to potential bird flu mutation

Flu activity is spiking across Southern California. Doctors said this is adding to the already concerning number of pediatric hospitalizations, but there's also another reason why this year's seasonal flu surge is a huge concern.

"The real threat for us right now is the seasonal flu," Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Infectious Disease specialist Dr. David Bronstein said.

He said families, especially young patients, are succumbing to influenza.

"These kids are miserable," Bronstein said. "I've had to put kids in the hospital with pneumonia."

It's the same across the Southland. Bronstein said it's creating an opportunity for the bird flu to mutate into something dangerous.

"If someone's infected with both of those and the bird flu swaps genes with the seasonal flu and becomes able to spread person to person, then we easily could have a pandemic on our hands," he said.

Bronstein advised that if you haven't received a flu shot yet, get one now.

"A seasonal flu vaccine isn't going to protect you against bird flu, but it'll protect you against having a co-infection where you can become a super spreader," he explained.

While the bird flu risk to the general public remains low, you should still take steps to protect yourself:



Stay away from areas where you might encounter dead birds or animals



Watch what you and your pet eat. In a new advisory, L.A. County health officials say they've detected bird flu in Monarch Raw Pet Food products sold at various farmers markets.



Avoid raw milk

"There are cases of cats who've been drinking raw milk that's been infected, who then goes on to die as well," Bronstein said.

The FDA said it's monitoring and testing the safety of aged cheese made from raw milk. Be aware of what you are consuming, but Bronstein said being vaccinated against the seasonal flu should be a top priority.

"There's a ton of flu," he said. "And mark my words, when kids go back to school in a week or two, those numbers are going to go off the charts."