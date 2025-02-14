Here's how much rain Southern California has seen from major storm system

The remnants of a powerful storm that slammed Southern California will linger into Friday, but a storm system's heaviest rain has moved out of the region.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A major storm system was making its way out of Southern California on Friday morning, but not before dumping several inches of rain in some areas.

Record rainfall was reported in downtown Los Angeles, with 2.8 inches breaking the record for the day of 2.71 inches set in 1954.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall rates were recorded in some areas at levels as three-quarters of an inch to 1.2 inches per hour -- well above the rate that can typically trigger flooding or debris flows.

Mud and debris poured off the fire-scarred hillsides during the heavy downpours on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Thursday, even sweeping a Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle with a member inside into the ocean.

In the Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a debris flow that parked 8 inches of mud on Mulholland Drive. No injuries were reported, but crews scrambled to ensure the safety of structures above and below the slide area.

The rain caused a rockslide and pushed mud onto the road in Malibu Canyon, and a large debris flow left about 8 inches of mud across a road in the Hollywood Hills.

The Weather Service has described the multi-day storm system as likely to be "the biggest precipitation producer so far this season.''

By the time the storm exits the area on Friday, roughly 1 to 3 inches of rain are expected in most coastal and valley areas, with 3 to 6 inches anticipated in the foothills and mountains.

Despite recent storms, much of Southern California remains in extreme or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that while the area is desperate for rain, this storm might bring too much too quickly.