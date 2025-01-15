Malibu resident returns to find his home and 1965 Porsche destroyed by Palisades Fire

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Malibu resident Joseph Church returned to find his home -- and his classic 1965 Porsche -- destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

"There's nothing left -- not a damn thing," as he approached his property in the passenger seat of a car.

Nothing remained of his dream home except charred rubble.

Days earlier, as the Palisades Fire approached, homes exploded in the distance and popping sounds were hear all around.

Church was left with nothing more than a few items, having left behind treasures including his rare Porsche -- one of only 156 ever made.

"I saw the fire coming up from PCH," Church recalled. "I felt i was getting pinched in. There's was no time get out. Nothing is worth dying for."

Church did all he could to save his home. He had installed a fire hose to water down his property, hoping his efforts would be enough. But soon the flames were just too much.

"It was a lottery to see which house survives and what doesn't," he told ABC7. "It's unbelievable."