Scene of utter devastation in Altadena and Pasadena as AIR7 surveys damage wrought by Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A scene of utter devastation was visible from overhead as AIR7 surveyed the structural damage wrought by the deadly Eaton Fire in Altadena, Pasadena and nearby foothill communities.

Row upon row of razed houses were visible from the helicopter as firefighters continued to contend with the blaze, which had burned 13,690 acres and was 3% contained as of Friday morning.

Nearly 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the fire, one of several wildfires burning in Southern California.

Gusty conditions persisted in the mountains Thursday, hampering aerial firefighting efforts as flames crawled through treetops and thick vegetation toward the peak of Mount Wilson, threatening the observatory and a series of broadcast towers critical for local television and radio outlets.

On Friday morning, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said some 1,603 personnel were assigned to the firefighting effort, with Friday's priority structure protection and fire line construction to increase containment on the east, north and west flanks.

It's not just about protecting people and property, pets also need relief from the wildfires burning across Los Angeles County.

A red flag warning remained in effect until at least 6 p.m. Friday.